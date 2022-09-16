The walk-in interviews are for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The schedule is 4 October 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm

The Central Railway has invited candidates to apply for Teachers posts in Railway School (English Medium). Aspirants who are interested can attend the interview at DRM’s Office Bhusawal, Maharashtra.

The walk-in interviews are for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). As per the official notice, the schedule for walk-in interview is 4 October 2022. The timing is from 10 am to 5 pm.

“Candidates should come prepared to stay in Bhusawal for a minimum period of two days for the interview,” reads the notification.

The stay at Bhusawal may be extended depending on response of candidate to notification and on completion of all formalities, the notice adds. It is to be noted that no accommodation and food shall be provided for the candidates coming for interviews.

Through this recruitment drive, the Central Railway will fill up a total of 22 posts in the organisation. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before going for the walk-in interview.

Vacancy Details:

PGT: 5 posts (Chemistry, Hindi, English, Maths, and Economics- all one posts)

TGT: 8 vacancies (Science & Maths -1), (English & SST 6 and Hindi 1 post)

PRT: 9 openings (Arts & Craft, Counsellor, Marathi, Music, PTI all one post. Whereas, English and Maths two posts each.)

Read notification here.

The recruitment is a contract that will be bound for the academic session 2022-2023. Candidates should be between the age of 18 and 65 years (as per KVS rules) as on the date of issue of notification. This recruitment contract will bind the aspirant to the job position for more than seven days to up to 200 working days. The selected teacher will only teach upto 5 periods in a working day. The contract for the post of teachers may be subject to termination without any prior notice by the authorities.

For more details on eligibility criteria, professional qualification, education qualification and remuneration among others are in the notification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.