The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration with late fee today, 16 November.

The candidates can apply for CEED 2023, UCEED 2023 on the official web portal at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The registration without late fee ended on 9 November. The last date to apply for the exam was earlier 4 November 2022. IIT Bombay, however, decided to give another extension to students. According to the official notice released, the last date to apply without the late fees was 9 November for both the entrance examinations.

What are the steps to register yourself for CEED, UCEED 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and proceed with filling up the registration form.

Step 4: Fill up your details, upload documents in your CEED UCEED registration form.

Step 5: Pay your CEED, UCEED application fee.

Step 6: Submit and take a print out of your CEED UCEED application form.

How much is the registration fee?

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,600. Those who belong to the SC and ST categories along with the female candidates are required to make a fee submission of Rs 1,800. The late fee for the UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 registration is Rs. 500 more.

IIT Bombay will be conducting the CEED, UCEED 2023 on 22 January. The UCEED 2023 examination will be conducted for admission to the BDes programme at institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Delhi, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The CEED 2023 is held for candidates seeking admission in courses like Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes.

The admit card for the exam will be released from 13 January onwards.

