CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay to close registration process today, check direct links
The last date for online registration with regular fee was extended till 9 November. The deadline for online registration with a late fee is 16 November 2022
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will conclude the online registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 today, 9 November 2022.
Candidates can submit their applications for the exam by visiting the official websites at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for online registration was 4 November, then it got extended for another five days. “The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Wednesday, 9th November 2022. The last date for online registration with a late fee is Wednesday, 16th November 2022,” reads a notice on the official website.
Here’s the complete schedule for CEED and UCEED exam 2023:
https://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/important-dates.html
Check how to register for CEED, and UCEED exam 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED (as per the choice).
Step 2: Look for the desired link that has been provided for registration purposes.
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates have to register themselves or log in using their email id and password.
Step 4: To complete the process, they have to fill up the application form, upload all documents and pay the examination fee. Then submit the form.
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the CEED or UCEED 2023 registration form for future use.
Here is the direct link to apply for CEED 2023:
https://ceedapp.iitb.ac.in/CEED/home.jsp
Here is the direct link to apply for UCEED 2023:
https://uceedapp.iitb.ac.in/UCEED/home.jsp
Candidates should note that while applying for the CEED and UCEED exams, the general category students need to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,600. Female/SC/ST applicants will have to submit Rs 1,800 for the same.
As per the schedule, the CEED and UCEED 2023 exams will be held on 22 January next year. The timings are from 9 am to 12 noon. IIT Bombay will issue the admit cards for both exams from 13 January onwards on the official websites.
For more updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites.
