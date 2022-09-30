CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay to begin registration process today; check steps

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will begin the online registration process for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 from today, 30 September. Candidates can register themselves for the CEED and UCEED exams separately by visiting the official websites at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. As per the schedule, applicants will be able to apply for the UCEED and CEED entrance exams till 21 October. However, they can also register with a late fee for both exams till 29 October 2022. Candidates should note that to apply for UCEED 2023, they must have completed Class 12 or are appearing for it. Those applying for CEED 2023 should have completed a three-year degree course, or postgraduate degree programme. The UCCED and CEED 2023 exams will be held on 22 January.

Read the information brochure for UCEED 2023.

Find the information brochure for CEED 2023 here.

Check steps to apply for UCEED 2023:

-Go to the official website of UCEED.

-Search and click on the “Register now” button.

-Following this, candidates will be redirected to the UCEED 2023 registration page.

-Then log in by using the correct credentials and fill out the UCEED 2023 application form as asked.

-To complete the process, choose the UCEED exam centre and pay the UCEED 2023 application fee.

-Finally, submit the UCEED application form.

General category candidates applying for the UCEED and CEED 2023 exams have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,600. SC/ ST/ PwD/ female applicants need to pay Rs 1,800 as exam fee.

Simple steps to register for CEED 2023:

-Visit the official website of CEED.

-Candidates have to log in and fill out the CEED 2023 application form.

-Then, select the CEED 2023 exam centre and upload all the necessary documents.

-Finally, pay the CEED 2023 application fee and submit the form.

-Keep a printout of the CEED 2023 application form for future use.

More details on eligibility criteria, documents needed and important dates are mentioned on the website and official notice.

