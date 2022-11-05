CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay extends registration deadline to 9 November

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the registration deadline for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023. “The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Wednesday, 9th November 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, 16th November 2022,” reads a notice on the official website. Candidates can submit their applications for the exam on the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. Previously, the deadline for online registration with regular fee was till 4 November and the last date for online registration with late fee was 11 November.

While applying for the CEED and UCEED exam, general category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 3,600. Female/SC/ST candidates will submit Rs 1,800 as fee. It is to be noted that the late fee for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 registration will be an extra Rs 500.

Check the complete schedule here.

Here’s how to apply for CEED, and UCEED exam 2023:

Go to the official websites of UCEED and CEED (as per your choice).

Search and click on the link that has been provided for registration.

Register or login to the portal using your email ID and password.

Then fill up the application form correctly, upload all documents required and pay the examination fee

Preview the form before submitting

Keep a printout of the CEED or UCEED 2023 exam form for future references.

Here is the direct link to apply for CEED 2023.

Here is the direct link to apply for UCEED 2023.

Both the CEED and UCEED 2023 exam will be conducted on 22 January from 9 am to 12 noon. IIT Bombay will release the admit cards for both entrance exams from 13 January onwards. For more details, keep checking the websites.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.