CDAC C-CAT 2023: Examination date released, register at www.cdac.in till 18 January

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released the examination dates for the C-DAC Common Admission Test (C-CAT). According to the schedule, the C-DAC CAT exam will be conducted on 28 and 29 January 2023. Candidates can register for the CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam by visiting the official website till 18 January 2023. The admit card for the same will be available on the main site between 24 and 28 January. The C-CAT ranks will be declared on 9 February. The round 1 seat allocation list will be announced on 17 February.

The round 2 seat allocation result will be released on 27 February 2023 while the third round of seat allocation will be announced on 9 March 2023. The admission to all Post Graduate Diploma programmes of C-DAC will be done via C-DAC’s computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT). C-CAT is conducted every year in December/January for February/March admissions. It is also conducted in June/July for August/September admissions.

Check how to apply for CDAC C-CAT 2023:

Go to the CDAC’s official page.

Search and click on “CDAC C-CAT” registration on the main page.

As a new page opens, submit all the required details.

Then fill up the C-CAT application form, upload all the documents and pay the fee.

Preview and submit the CDAC C-CAT application form 2023.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page/ CDAC C-CAT 2023 form for future use.

Find the direct link here.

While registering for the C-CAT 2023 exam, candidates appearing for Paper A will need to pay Rs 1,350, and those appearing for papers A and B have to pay Rs 1,550. Candidates registering for papers A, B, and C must submit Rs 1,750 as fee. For more updates and information, candidates can keep a check on the official page.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.