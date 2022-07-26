CBSE to begin revaluation and verification process for Class 10 and 12 results today at cbse.gov.in

The CBSE result revaluation process would allow students about two days' time to apply for verification and revaluation of the results. Class 10 and 12 students can apply for the verification till 11:59 pm on 28 July 2022. For every subject's verification, the candidates are required to pay Rs. 500

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the class 10 and 12 result verification and revaluation process today, 26 July. All those who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for the rechecking of their answer sheets. It is to be noted that the results of Term 1 and Term 2 have been given 30:70 weightage while preparing the CBSE marksheet.

The CBSE result revaluation process would allow students about two days' time to apply for verification and revaluation of the results. Class 10 and 12 students can apply for the verification till 11:59 pm on 28 July 2022. For every subject's verification, the candidates are required to pay Rs. 500.

What are the steps to apply for class 10 and 12 result verification?

Step 1: Candidates who have appeared for the exam must visit the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education - cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation link or choose the option to apply for verification of marks.

Step 3: Fill in the details asked and make the fee payment.

Step 4: Submit it and take a note of your submissions to cross check later.

It is to be noted that the class 10 and 12 was announced on 22 July 2022 for over 35 lakh students. The results were published online on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker as well as the Umang app.

The board had stated that it would give candidates an opportunity to apply for revaluation and verification after the results were out. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 was recorded at 94.4 percent for Class 10 and 92.71 percent for Class 12.

Only those students who apply for CBSE result verification online will be able to apply for getting a photocopy of answer books in the subject/s.

