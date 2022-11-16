The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022. As per the latest updates, the last date to apply for the single girl child scholarship 2022 scheme is 30 November. Students and parents who are interested can register for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The board has further informed that the respective schools need to verify the application of candidates by 12 December 2022. “Last date for submission of online applications by the applicant: 30.11.2022. Verification of application by school: 07.12.2022,” reads the official notice by CBSE.

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Extension_of_Last_date_SGC_15112022.pdf

Earlier, the last date to apply was 14 November 2022. Further, in the official notice, the education board informed that they have also extended the registration deadline for the renewal of the Single Girl Child Scholarship for CBSE students who were awarded in 2021.

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/scholar/Press_Note_Public_Notice_Bilingual_2022.pdf

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/scholar/Verification_SGCS_2022.pdf

Step 1: Go to cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads – ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’.

Step 3: On the new window, candidates will have to select the type of application required – fresh or renewal.

Step 4: Then click on fresh application/renewal and fill up the form as required.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents and also submit the fee.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 application form for future needs.

CBSE is offering this Single Girl Child Scholarship to students, who are the only child of their parents. The student should have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 percent marks or more and is still continuing their school education in Class 11 and 12 with the same board to be eligible for the scholarship. More than uplifting children, the scheme aims to recognise the efforts of parents in promoting proper education among girls.

The scheme also provides encouragement to meritorious students.

