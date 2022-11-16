CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship extended till 30 November, check steps to apply
Students can register for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Check the steps here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022. As per the latest updates, the last date to apply for the single girl child scholarship 2022 scheme is 30 November. Students and parents who are interested can register for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The board has further informed that the respective schools need to verify the application of candidates by 12 December 2022. “Last date for submission of online applications by the applicant: 30.11.2022. Verification of application by school: 07.12.2022,” reads the official notice by CBSE.
Check the official notification here:
https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Extension_of_Last_date_SGC_15112022.pdf
Earlier, the last date to apply was 14 November 2022. Further, in the official notice, the education board informed that they have also extended the registration deadline for the renewal of the Single Girl Child Scholarship for CBSE students who were awarded in 2021.
Press note on CBSE Scholarship Scheme:
https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/scholar/Press_Note_Public_Notice_Bilingual_2022.pdf
Verification of the online application for Single Girl Child:
https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/scholar/Verification_SGCS_2022.pdf
Check how to apply for CBSE Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child:
Step 1: Go to cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Look for the link that reads – ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’.
Step 3: On the new window, candidates will have to select the type of application required – fresh or renewal.
Step 4: Then click on fresh application/renewal and fill up the form as required.
Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents and also submit the fee.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 application form for future needs.
CBSE is offering this Single Girl Child Scholarship to students, who are the only child of their parents. The student should have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 percent marks or more and is still continuing their school education in Class 11 and 12 with the same board to be eligible for the scholarship. More than uplifting children, the scheme aims to recognise the efforts of parents in promoting proper education among girls.
The scheme also provides encouragement to meritorious students.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Assignment submission deadline extended till 30 November
The deadline for submitting the December TEE assignments is 30 November. Candidates can check and download the official notice at ignou.ac.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, check steps
The choice filling facility will begin on 3 November and close on 8 November 2022. Following that, the seat allotment process will be held on 9 and 10 November 2022
CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2022: Registration begins at cbse.nic.in, check details
Schools affiliated with CBSE can apply till 15 November up to 5:30 pm. The AGC competition will be held at two levels - level 1 and level 2