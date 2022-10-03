The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates. The notification has been addressed to applicants who qualified in the CTET selection exam in previous years. “Candidates interested in CTET/ Certificate and Mark sheet for the year 2011 to 2016 and onwards can only apply online on ctet website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in/duplicate-marks-sheet-and-certificate/,” reads the official notice. Further in the notification, the Board informed that no offline application for CTET certificates and mark sheets from the year 2011 to 2016 and onwards will be accepted. If any candidate applies offline for a duplicate certificate and mark sheet, their application and demand draft will not be accepted by the Board.

Find the official notice here.

Check how to apply for the CTET 2022 duplicate mark sheet/certificate

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for duplicate mark sheets and certificates on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their CTET roll number, name, passing month, and year on the portal

Step 4: The CTET mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the CTET mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

Direct link to apply.

As per the schedule, this year the CBSE CTET will take place in the month of December. So far, there is no official confirmation from CBSE about the exact date and time. The CTET will be conducted in 20 different languages in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The information bulletin comprising details of the exam, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, exam venue, and important dates will be made available soon on the official website.

The registration fee for the General/OBC category (Paper I and II) is Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 for both papers. For SC/ST/Differently abled persons, the application fee is Rs 500 for paper 1, and Rs 600 for both papers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.