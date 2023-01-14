CBSE Exams 2023: Board releases notification on educational documents verification

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put out an important notice about the verification of educational documents of CBSE Board Exams 2023 students. The official notice on document verification of Class 10 and 12 students is currently available on the main site of CBSE. The Board has uploaded the result data of Class 10 and 12 students who gave the board exams between 2001 to 2022, on the NAD’s Digilocker platform for download by students and verification by employers and higher education institutes. Even after it developed an online repository of digital academic documents, many organisations kept sending requests to CBSE for verification of such educational documents, the notice added. So, the CBSE has asked these organisations not to send such requests to the Board, but rather register online and get the verification done.

“All these documents are digitally signed and have PKI-based QR code for authentication,” reads the notice. Furthermore, these academic documents can be verified with the help of a specially designed mobile app. In 2016, CBSE came up with a first-of-its-kind online repository of digital academic documents that has been integrated with NAD’s DigiLocker platform. The steps to check the educational documents are available below.

Read the official notice here.

Here are a few steps on how to check the CBSE educational documents:

Visit https://apisetu.gov.in/

Click on the ‘Sign in’ option that is on the home page.

Login with DigiLocker MeriPehchaan

Send mail to techhelp.cbse@gmail.com with the subject name: Authorisation for verification through – API.

Keep a confirmation page for future use.

Find the direct link here.

Approximately, 35 lakh students appear in the CBSE board examinations every year. If required, the Board will also provide API to higher education institutions and government employers for bulk verification. For more related updates and information, candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

