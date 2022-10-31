CBSE CTET 2022: Registration process to start today, check steps to apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registrations for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 today, 31 October. Eligible candidates can apply on the official web portal. The last date to apply for the examination is 24 November, and the fee can be paid till 25 November. CTET is an eligibility test organised for recruitment of teachers – PRTs (Classes 1 to 5) and TGT’s (Classes 6 to 8) for central government-run schools.

The examination will be held in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of examination will be given on the admit card of the candidates.

What is the eligibility criteria for the CTET exam?

Candidates who have done a post-graduation with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade and a three-year integrated BEd-MEd can also register for the exam.

What are the steps to apply for the CTET exam?

Go to the CBSE’s official web portal of CTET.

Go to the CTET registration link present on the homepage.

Register by filling in the required details.

Login using your credentials and fill in the detailed CTET 2022 application form and upload the documents required in scanned format.

Pay your CTET application fee and click on the submit button.

Download your CTET application form in PDF format for future use.

What is the CTET application fee?

The application fees for candidates belonging to General/OBC category for Paper 1 or 2 is Rs 1000 and for both the papers, the fee is Rs 1200. For SC/ST/Differently Abled Person category aspirants, the application fees stands at Rs 500/- for Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 600 for both the papers.

CTET is an eligibility test that is organised for the recruitment of teachers. The scores of the test are valid for a lifetime now and are mandatory for the hiring of teachers under the Right to Education, RTE Act.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.