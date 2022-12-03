CBSE CTET 2022 correction window closes today, check direct link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CBSE CTET 2022 correction window today, 3 December 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in their particulars can do it through the official site of CBSE CTET. In the correction window, the candidates will be able to change their choice of examination city if the capacity is available in a city. This CTET facility is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Candidates should note that this correction facility given by the authorities is a one-time opportunity. No corrections can be accepted by any other mode i.e. through fax/application or email.

What are the steps to make changes to the CBSE CTET 2022 applications?

Go to the official web portal of CBSE CTET.

Visit the CTET registration link and then fill in the login details.

Make changes to your CTET application form and then click on submit.

Download the CTET confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the form for further need.

Here is the direct link to make changes to the CTET application form.

The official notification states, “Please note that no request for any change, in particular, will be accepted under any circumstances once the period for online correction is over.” Candidates are advised to keep a check on the CBSE’s web portal for latest updates on the admit card.

