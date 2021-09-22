Both the CTET 2021 notification and application link is available at the official website. Candidates who are interested can apply for the same till 19 October while the payment of fee can be done till 20 October.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at https://ctet.nic.in/.

As per the schedule, the CTET 2021 exam will be conducted from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022. It will be held in two shifts; the first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to noon while the second will be held from 2:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Applicants applying for the CTET 2021 exam, should note that there are two papers for CTET. Paper I will be for applicants interested to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5 while paper-II is for aspirants who are seeking to become teachers for Classes 6 to 8. All those who clear CTET exam with 60 percent marks are eligible to apply for the post of teacher.

Also, both the papers will be for a duration of two-and-a-half hours. The main question paper will be bilingual, in English and Hindi.

Check the complete schedule for CTET 2021 here: https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/File/ViewFile?FileId=196&LangId=P

Details on CTET 2021: Candidates applying for Teacher Eligibility Test should note that all questions for the examination will be of the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. Every correct answer will carry one mark and no negative marking be will provided for wrong answers. This year, the CTET 2021 examination will be in online mode.

Steps to apply for CTET 2021:

Visit the official website at https://ctet.nic.in

Search and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button

Candidates need to register using their correct details and save the registration number

To complete the process, applicants need to fill in the online application form and upload documents