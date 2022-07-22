CBSE Class 12 Results declared: 92.71% pass; steps to check scorecard

Students can download their score sheets using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. Apart from the official website, CBSE Class 12 result is also available at results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared term 2 and final results for Class 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Board exam this year, can check their respective results from the official website of CBSE which is cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can download their score sheets using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. Apart from the official website, CBSE Class 12 result is also available at results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

This year, a total of 14,44,341 students registered for the Class 12 Examination. Among them, 14,35,366 students appeared for the examination which went on till 15 June. The passing percentage has been recorded at 92.71 which is better than the 2020 session.

In 2021, CBSE had not conducted the writing test for Class 10th and 12th students. 99.37 per cent students had cleared the exams successfully that year.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Result.

Students have to get 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to clear the Class 12th Board examination. For practical papers, the criteria are also the same.

With the Term 2 result, students will get their final result based on their entire performance in Term 1 and Term 2. In theory papers, 70 per cent marks will be taken from Term 2 and 30 per cent marks will be taken from Term 1. 50-50 formula of weightage is applied for practical papers.

Steps to follow while checking CBSE Class 12 Result:

Visit the official CBSE site, cbse.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 Result link.

Enter the required credentials - Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button and view the result.

Check and take a printout for further reference.

Check CBSE Class 12 Result via Digi Locker:

Open the ‘Digi Locker app.

Click on the button that reads ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Key in the credentials including the phone number registered with CBSE.

Download the CBSE Class 12 mark sheet and certificate.

