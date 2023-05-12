The much-awaited CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 is finally out for candidates across the country. The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday, 12 May released the results for the Class 12 Board Exams 2023 on its official website, further adding that it would not release any merit list or divisions for candidates this year. The decision was taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Instead, the board will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of candidates who have scored the highest marks in the exams this year. Students took the Class 12 board results can visit CBSE’s official websites at cbseresult.nic.in and results.cbse.in to check their scores.

Scroll down to read in detail about CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023 including the year’s toppers, state-wise rankings, and pass percentage, among other information.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: Merit certificates for toppers this year

In contrast to previous years, CBSE has decided to not publish a merit list for the candidates of Class 12 this year. Apart from this, the board has also decided to not award first, second, or third divisions to students, but instead, issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in individual subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: Pass percentage

With a drop of around 5.48 per cent in pass percentage in comparison to the previous year’s 92.71 per cent, girl students have outshined boys by 6.01 per cent. While around 90.68 per cent of girls have cleared the exams this year, 84.67 per cent of boys have cleared the class 12 exams.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: State-wise performance

While a total of 16.60 lakh students appeared in the 12th exams this year, the pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent. Talking about the state-wise pass percentage, Trivandrum has topped the chart with the highest pass percentage of 99.91 per cent of students clearing the exam from the region. Following this, Bengaluru stands in the second position with 98.64 per cent, Chennai in the third position with 97.40 per cent, Delhi West in the fourth position with 93.24 per cent, and Chandigarh in the fifth position with 91.84 per cent.

With all these points to note, check the following steps to download CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023.

Websites for CBSE Board Results 2023:

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2023?

1. Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, find the link to “Senior School Certification Examination (Class XII) Results 2023” and click on it.

3. A login page will appear on the screen.

4. Enter the required information, including roll number, school no, and admit card ID.

5. Click on Submit and your CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your scores and download a copy for future reference.

Students who are unsatisfied with their scores can also apply for re-evaluation. As per the CBSE notice, the board will activate the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for on Tuesday, 16 May.

