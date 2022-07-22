CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: Two Uttar Pradesh girls score perfect 500/500

While Yuvakshi Vij from Noida and Tanya Singh of Bulandshahr have scored 100 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12 results, Diya Namdev from Shamli district scored full marks in her class 10 results

New Delhi: This year, the pass percentage for CBSE class 12 exam stands at 92.71 per cent with 33,432 candidates having scored above 90 per cent and 1,34,797 above 95. But two girls from Uttar Pradesh have scored a perfect 500 out of 500.

Yuvakshi Vij from Noida and Tanya Singh of Bulandshahr have scored 100 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12 results. Singh is a student of Delhi Public School in Bulandshahr and Vij is a student at a private school in Noida, reports IANS. The board has, however, not released any toppers' list officially this time, nor has it declared any student as a topper.

While Vij appeared for English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting, Singh appeared in the English, History, Economics, Geography and Hindustani Vocal Music papers and scored 100 in all of them.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Vij said, “I wasn’t expecting it. I had given all my attention to what I was doing and just hoped for the best possible outcome.” She wishes to pursue Psychology and hopes to gain admission into Delhi University.

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Singh said that the CBSE 12th Board result is a proud achievement not only for her but for her entire family and she thanked her teachers and family members for her achievement, reports IANS.

In case of class 10, another Uttar Pradesh girl Diya Namdev, from Shamli district, scored 100 per cent marks. Namdev, a student of Scottish International School, thanked her teachers and said their guidance and her hard work have borne fruit. She wants to become an engineer in future, according to ABP.

A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 12 board this year. Their total number is 2.33 per cent. At the same time, the number of students securing 90 to 95 per cent marks is 1,34,797, which is 9.39 per cent of the total students who passed.

A total of 14,44,341 students from across the country had registered themselves for the examinations, of which 14,35,366 appeared and 13,30,662 passed.

As for class 10, a total of 21,09,208 students registered for the board exam out of which 20,93,978 appeared for it. Of the total who appeared, 19,76,668 students have successfully passed the exam.

