CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Exams: Results likely to be out by July end, Board official confirms

A senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a declaration regarding the term 2 results for Class 10 and Class 12. He has noted that the results for the Class 10 and 12 Board exams will be announced by the end of July.

Once the result will get published, students who have appeared for the CBSE Board exams this year can check their marks through the official website of CBSE which is cbse.gov.in.

According to the official, the evaluation process is running as per the schedule and examinees will be notified about the exact date soon. While talking to The Indian Express, the controller of exams for CBSE Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the board is working on the schedule while keeping the undergraduate admission dates of different colleges and universities in mind. “CBSE is in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students,” he added.

This year, CBSE had divided the academic year into two terms- Term 1 and Term 2. The Term 2 exams for Class 10 and 12 were conducted from 26 April to 24 May 2022. A total of 350,000 students have appeared for the CBSE Term 2 Board exams this year. The examination process was held in offline mode and the papers contained subjective questions, while the Term 1 exam was based on objective-type questions and each question carried an equal mark.

Each paper of Term 1 Exams was for 40 marks and each question carried an equal point. Students were provided with the OMR sheets to mark the answers. Term 1 Board exams were commenced in December 2021 and the results were out in March 2022. The board had not declared the Term 1 result online and sent the scorecards to respective school authorities.

The internal assessments and practical exams were taken by the schools themselves. A final mark sheet containing scores of both terms will be given to the students after the declaration of Term 2 results. The final score sheet of the Class 12 Board exam will be considered at the time of admission to undergraduate programmes.

