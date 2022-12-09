CBSE Class 10 and 12: Important notice regarding preparation for practical exams released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the preparation of practical exams for Classes 10 and 12. The notice for Classes 10 and 12 is about the guidelines for practical examinations, internal assessments, and projects for the academic year 2022-23. The notice also features special guidelines for respective schools and regional offices to follow. As per the schedule, the CBSE practical exams will begin on 1 January 2023. Students appearing for the CBSE practical exams next year can read the notification on the official website. “All the stakeholders are requested to take the following necessary actions to ensure timely completion of Practical Examination/Internal Assessments/Projects Assessment,” reads the notice.

Find the official notice here.

For Students:

Candidates/Parents must ensure that their subjects of studies are mentioned correctly in the list of candidates (LOC) submitted by the respective schools.

Candidates/Parents/Guardians are advised to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical exams are to be held.

As per the schedule set by the board, students must appear in the practical exam on the mentioned date as no second chance to appear for the same will be provided by the board if missed.

Students are advised to contact their schools in case of any problem or query with respect to the above points.

For Schools and Regional Offices:

The board has directed schools to ensure that the syllabus for practical examinations is completed well in advance.

Schools should ensure that all necessary arrangements including preparation and stocking of laboratories as well as identification of internal examiners have been done well in advance.

Schools must ensure that all the students and parents or guardians have been informed about the CBSE date sheet for practical exams.

The regional offices should ensure that the guidelines to conduct practical exams are shared with the schools as soon as they are released by the CBSE headquarters.

The Regional offices must also ensure that the practical exams are completed by all schools within the notified schedule. Also, the scores/marks for the same are uploaded on time.

For more details, read the official notification and keep checking the main website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.