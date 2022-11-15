The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the timetable for the Class 10, and 12 exams soon on the official web portal at cbse.gov.in. Reportedly, the datesheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th grade exams will be made public this month. Usually the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet for the board examinations is released between 75 to 90 days before the examinations start. Considering this, the date sheet is likely to be released next week. More than 34 lakh students have reportedly registered themselves for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. As per official information, board exams for students from both the classes will begin on 15 February.

What are the steps to download the class 10 and 12 datesheet?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE 10th Board Exam date sheet 2023” or CBSE 12th Board Exam date sheet 2023.

Step 3: Check the Board exam schedule, timing and other instructions for the candidates carefully.

Step 4: Download the CBSE date sheet and take a print out of it for future use.

The CBSE Sample Question Paper has been released for different subjects. Students should go through the sample papers to get an idea of the questions expected in the CBSE Board exams 2023. The sample paper can be checked on the official website.

The practical exam dates have been released by CBSE, and the exam will start on 1 January, 2023. The board decided against term-based exams and is now back to its annual test system. The exam style for Board Classes 10 and 12 was changed in the past due to the term based format followed during the COVID pandemic. The students should keep a check on the official CBSE website for latest updates.

