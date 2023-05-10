CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Check your scores through websites, SMS and apps
Check this space to know about the different ways to check CBSE Board Results 2023 as soon as they are announced
As thousands of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board Results 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 in the due course of time on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. While the confirmed dates of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2023 are yet to be announced, it is expected that the results will be out by the middle of this month. As soon as the results are out, candidates can check their marks by using relevant details including their roll number, registration number, admit card ID, and date of birth, among others as required.
Apart from the board’s official website, candidates can also resort to other alternative ways to check their results such as through applications, SMS, and other websites.
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 through websites?
To check their results online, candidates can visit the following websites and check their scores:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
1. First, go to the official websites as recommended above.
2. On the homepage, find the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2023 and click on it.
3. A new page will open on the screen, seeking your credentials.
4. Add your details and the result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Check your scores and other details carefully.
6. Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.
How to check CBSE Board Results through SMS/IVRS?
To check their results via SMS, students need to send the message – cbse10 <space> roll number or cbse12 <space> roll number on the phone number shared by CBSE for 2023 results. The number will be shared once the notice is released.
Meanwhile, students who are unable to use any of the mentioned ways can directly go to their respective schools and check their results as displayed on the notice boards.
