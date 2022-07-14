CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 expected tomorrow, here's how to check scorecard

More than Over 33 lakh students have been waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board results 2022. Among them, around 21 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Class 10 board exam held in two terms this year and almost 14 lakh candidates have taken the Class 12 board exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 and 12 term 2 board exams soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 and 12 term 2 board exams 2022 were conducted in April and May this year. While the CBSE Class 10 exams were held between 26 April and 4 May, Class 12 exams were conducted from 26 April to 15 June.

Students need to key in their Board roll number, date of birth and the school code to check their CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 results.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exam results 2022:

- Visit Board's official website for results - cbseresults.nic.in.2022

- Click on the link that says, 'Class 10th result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th result 2022'

- Key in your Board roll number, date of birth and school code number

- Now, click on 'Submit'

- Your CBSE 10th or 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

- Save the result and keep it for future use

A senior CBSE official had earlier told ANI that the Class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced in the last week of July and there will be no further delay.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exam results 2022 via SMS:

- Open your Message app

- Type your CBSE 10th or 12th roll number

- Send your message to 7738299899

- The CBSE result will reflect on your mobile phone's screen

