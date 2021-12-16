CBSE board scraps same day evaluation, issues new guidelines for Class 12

The decision to change the evaluation system midway came after a circular was released by the CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bharadwaj

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to scrap the same day evaluation of answer sheets system in exam centers for the remaining Class 12 exam. The revised plan will be implemented from December 16 onwards.

This year, for the first time, CBSE had introduced OMR answer sheets for students and had also reduced the exam duration to 90 minutes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OMR answer sheet of students were evaluated manually by a teacher first and were then sent for digital scanning.

However, a lot of confusion has ensued among students while marking answers in their OMR sheets. Last week, CBSE issued a letter asking school heads to ensure that students write the alphabet of their correct response in capital letters alongside their marked answer in the OMR sheet. The decision to write the capital letter of the correct response next to the marked answer came after many evaluators had a tough time in differentiating between small letters written by students.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/cbse-term-1-board-issues-instruction-regarding-putting-responses-on-omr-sheets-101638861314974.html

CBSE has now asked to stop manual evaluation for exams scheduled from 16 to 30 December across 14,000 centers.

The official notice has also laid out some new set of rules for evaluation according to which, schools will first be sent password mails by CBSE and then the operation code will be sent at 10.45 am.

It is the responsibility of the school to ensure that question papers are printed and handed out to students within time, failing which, additional time should be given to students for responding to the question paper.

All Centre Superintendents are also advised to pack, seal and sign the packed parcel of OMR sheets within 15 minutes of the exam getting over. The parcel of OMR sheets will then be dispatched to the concerned Regional Office.

CBSE has further highlighted that carrying out the examination through fair means is the sole responsibility of the Centre Superintendent and any deviation from the safety and security of examination is liable for taking action.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/boards-cbse-stops-evaluation-on-same-day-at-exam-centres/articleshow/88308982.cms

https://www.ndtv.com/education/cbse-class-12-exam-2021-live-hindi-elective-core-answer-key-paper-analysis-sample-papers-marking-scheme-cbse-gov-in-news

