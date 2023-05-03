CBSE Board Results 2023: Class 10, 12 results expected soon; here's how to check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2023 were conducted in February this year, following which students are now waiting for their results
At a time when the exams of Class 10 and 12 are over, students across various boards are eagerly waiting for their results. Speaking of which, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2023 anytime soon. While an official confirmation is yet to be given in this regard, past trends suggest that the results will be out in a couple of days. Once the CBSE Board Results 2023 are out, candidates can go to CBSE’s official website and check their scores. We have also provided the official websites to check the board results.
Official websites:
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023?
Candidates can opt for various methods to get their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results 2023.
Check CBSE Board Results 2023 through official websites:
1. Go to the official CBSE website.
2. Find the link to CBSE Board Result 2023 for Class 10 or 12.
3. Click on the link and a new page will appear on the screen.
4. Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth as asked.
5. Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
6. Check your scores and download the result for future reference.
Check CBSE Board Results 2023 through DigiLocker or UMANG:
1. Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the UMANG application
2. Next, click on the relevant link for the CBSE Board results 2023
3. Enter the required information and submit.
4. The results will be displayed on the screen.
Besides these, students can also check their results via SMS.
CBSE Board Exams 2023
The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 was conducted from 14 February to 21 March, while the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 was conducted from 14 February to 5 April. Over 38 lakh students across Classes 10 and 12 are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Board Result 2023. While students can get digital copies of their mark sheets from websites, physical copies can be collected from their respective schools after a few days.
