CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th results expected soon; steps to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. Following the declaration of results, candidates can check their marks at the board’s official websites – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. However, an official confirmation regarding the result announcement dates is yet to be received.

While the Class 10 examination was held between 14 February and 21 March, Class 12 papers were conducted from 14 February to 5 April.

Reports suggest that the Class 10 answer sheet evaluation process was completed by 16 April and the same for Class 12 was done by April end. It is likely that CBSE will declare both the results on the same day at an interval of a few hours.

More than 35 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th examinations. Apart from the official websites, students can check their scorecard via SMS, DigiLocker or through the UMANG app.

Students are suggested to keep their CBSE admit card handy as it will be needed to check the results. They will have to key in their board roll number, date of birth and school number to access their scorecard.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to download

– Go to CBSE’s official site – cbse.gov.in.

– Click on the ‘CBSE Result 2023’ link.

– Next, click on either CBSE 10 or CBSE 12 link.

– A new window will open. Then, key in your login details carefully.

– Your CBSE Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

– Save and download the result for future need.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or visit Digilocker app.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE results link when announced.

Step 3: Next, enter the required details like Roll Number, School Number or Aadhaar Card.

Step 4: Click on submit and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download it for further reference.

Respective schools will issue the original marks sheets and certificates in due course of time. Candidates are advised to collect those and meanwhile, use the soft copy that will be made available on on DigiLocker.

