The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened an online portal for Students With Special Needs (CWSN) today. This portal would enable students to avail facilities in the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exams. The announcement regarding the same was made on cbse.gov.in. The CBSE has generated the link to let the school update the status of CWSN students available in the Pariksha Sangam portal and schools will be able to fill in their details on the portal between 22 to 30 December 2022. A list of the CWSN students will be available and the facilities for each category of students as per their disability will be mentioned.

It is mandatory that all exemption and facility requests are made through the CBSE Pariksha Sangam webpage. The board will not consider any request submitted after 30 December 2022.

The authorities are expected to release the CBSE date sheet soon. Once the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023 is released, students will be able to download it from the official web portal.

As of now, CBSE Practical Exams for Classes 10 and 12 will start on 1 January 2023 onwards. The CBSE Theory exams are expected to start from 15 February 2023 onwards.

Here is the direct link to check the official notice for CWSN students

How to download the CBSE board exam date sheet?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of CBSE.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE date sheet class 10/12 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new date sheet PDF file will open on your screen where candidates will have the provision to check the exam dates.

Step 4: Download it and keep a hard copy of the CBSE date sheet for future use.

