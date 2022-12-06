The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the facility for the list of candidates (LOC) data corrections for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 today, 6 December 2022. Schools that are affiliated with CBSE will be able to make the required changes/corrections on the official site of the Board at cbse.nic.in. Schools are allowed to modify or change student data (online) based only on records the institution holds. Corrections in subjects like Mathematics, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit for Class 10 students can be done. No change in data will be allowed by the board.

“No request to change the subject and to provide question papers of other subject then that was submitted at the time of examinations will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Once the corrections are provided by the respective schools, the LOC will be reviewed by the Regional Office concerned. If these corrections are found as per the rules, they will be accepted by the board.

Find the CBSE official notice here:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Correction_in_LOC_data_2023_29112022.pdf

Steps to follow while making LOC data corrections for CBSE Board Exams 2023: (School purpose only)

Step 1: Go to the official webpage at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and Click on the CBSE Pariksha Sangam link that is on the main website.

Step 3: Schools will have to log in to their account and click on the student’s data.

Step 4: Once the form opens, make the required corrections and click on submit.

Direct link to make changes:

http://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/frmListing

All schools are requested to ensure that the corrections, if any, are to be made during the permitted period only. Once the correction window closes, the board will not give any further chance for the same.

The schools should also keep printouts of the corrections made by them for their record and reference. Schools are further advised not to send correction slips to the concerned regional office. For more information, read the official notice.

