CBSE Board Exam Results 2023: How to download scorecard via Digilocker? Step-by-step guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Classes 10 and 12 Board exam results soon. The results will be made available on the official portals – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in. Other than the sites, you can also access your marksheet via UMANG App and Digilocker.

As lakhs of students who appear in the exams try and check results on the official sites at the same time, the domain often gets stuck. In order to avoid such a situation, you can go for alternatives to view your scorecard. Digilocker is a platform where you can avail your digital marksheet hassle-free.

Although you can download the digital copy of the result, you are advised to collect the hard copy from your respective school.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to download scorecard via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit Digilocker’s official website at cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Then, click on ‘Get started with account creation’

Step 3: Key in the required information and the 6-digit pin given by your school

Step 4: Verify the details and validate with the OTP received on your device

Step 5: Your digilocker account will be successfully activated

Step 6: When the result is released, open the app and click on the result link

Step 7: Enter your details and access the digital marksheet

More than 35 lakh students have appeared for CBSE 10th and 12th examinations this year. While both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations began on 14 February, those concluded on 21 March and 5 April respectively.

