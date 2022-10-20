The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers and the marking scheme for all the subjects. Students appearing for the Board exam can check and download the Class 10 sample paper and marking scheme on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Board has released the same so that students can practice the set of questions as well as get an idea of the marking scheme. The Board is set to conduct the Class 10 exams in February next year. According to reports, the CBSE Board Exam 2023 schedule is expected to be released in November this year.

So far, no official notice has been released on the same. But as per previous trends, candidates can expect the CBSE Class 10 timetable 2023 by November. The board will conduct the CBSE exams in a subjective format.

Here’s the CBSE Sample Paper 2022-23 Class 10 for all subjects:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2022-23.html

The CBSE Class 10 English paper comprises two parts – English Language and English Literature. It will be of a total of 80 marks and will include reading, grammar and writing, and literature sections. Candidates appearing for the exam will get three hours to complete the CBSE English Paper 2022.

Sample Question Paper English:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/SQP/ClassX_2022_23/EnglishL-MS.pdf

The Class 10 Social Science question paper comprises six sections which are A, B, C, D, E, and F. In total, there are 37 questions and all questions are compulsory. The Social Science question paper will be of 80 marks. Candidates will be provided with a duration of three hours during the exam.

Sample Question Paper Social Science:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/SQP/ClassX_2022_23/SocialScience-SQP.pdf

The Science sample question paper 2022-23 consists of 39 questions in 5 sections. Students are advised to attempt all questions. Section A comprises 20 objective-type questions that will carry 1 mark each. Section B consists of 6 questions carrying 2 marks each. The answers to these questions must be 30 to 50 words. Section C contains 7 short answer type questions that carry 3 marks each. Section D includes 3 long answer type questions and they carry 5 marks each. Finally, Section E consists of 3 case-based units of assessment of 4 marks each with sub-parts.

Sample Question Paper Social Science:

https://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/SQP/ClassX_2022_23/Science-SQP.pdf

More details are available in the notification above.

