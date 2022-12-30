CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date sheet released for Class 10, 12. Check detailed schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Board exam date sheet of Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2022-23. Students who are going to appear for the CBSE board exam 2023 can check and download the CBSE timetable from the official website at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 exams 2023 will be conducted from 15 February to 21 March and the Class 12 exams will be held from 15 February to 5 April. The examination timings for most of the papers are from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

“Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes,” reads the notice. The Class 10 and 12 date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ exams of a student fall on the same date, the notification adds. The board further mentions that the competitive examinations, including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, have been taken care of while preparing the timetable for Class 12.

Find the CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023 here.

As per the CBSE date sheet, the Class 10 board exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, and Thai exam papers. The CBSE Class 10 exam will end with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic test papers. The CBSE Class 12 board exam will commence with Entrepreneurship and end with Psychology.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 question papers will comprise multiple choice formats including constructing response type, objective type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based. The CBSE Class 10 question paper will include 40 per cent competency-based questions while the Class 12 test paper will contain 30 per cent competency-based questions.

CBSE has listed important instructions which need to be followed strictly by all appearing candidates. Students are advised to read the official notification for more information and details.

