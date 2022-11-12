The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheets for the Classes 10 and 12 board examination 2023 soon. Once released, students can check and download it from the CBSE’s official website. According to earlier trends, the board is likely to release the date sheet for the upcoming board exams shortly. Weeks back, CBSE announced that the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 15 February 2023. As per the schedule, the CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment for winter-bound states are set to begin from 15 November to 14 December 2022. The CBSE practical exams for other states will be held from 1 January 2023 onwards.

Once the date sheet is released, students can find the exam guidelines and other important instructions mentioned on it as well. Candidates should note that CBSE will publish the timetables for Classes 10 and 12 separately. So far, there is no update or official confirmation on the release of the timetable for Classes 10 and 12. The board will issue the Class 10 and 12 admit cards for candidates for the 2023 board exams after the release of the CBSE timetable.

Here’s how to check the CBSE Exam Date Sheet for Class 10 & 12, when released:

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘main website’ tab that is available on the main page. Then the CBSE academic website will open.

Step 3: Look for and click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam timetable for Class 10 or 12.

Step 4: Following that Class 10/12 date sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the CBSE date sheet PDF on your screen.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the date sheet for examination purposes.

For more details and updates, students are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE.

