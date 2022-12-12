CBSE Board exam 2023: Authorities warn against fake date sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10 and 12 date sheet. The CBSE, on Sunday, made an announcement that the purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams, which are doing the rounds on social media, are fake. The officials added that the exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents must wait for the official information. It is to be noted that the CBSE would commence the Board exams 2023 from 15 February 2023. The Board has not announced any dates but the exams will be organised between February and March for both classes 10 and 12.

What are the steps to download the CBSE board exam date sheet?

Go to the official web portal of CBSE.

Go to the CBSE date sheet class 10/12 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open on your screen where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the CBSE date sheet for future use.

The practical examinations will start from 1 January and schools have been asked to complete their syllabus till then. The class 12 practical examinations will only be held by external examiners who are appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these exams will be held by internal examiners.

The students will have to appear in the practical as per the schedule. Those who remain absent from the practical exams will not be given another chance. For more updates on the board exam date sheet, the students should keep a check on the official web portal.

