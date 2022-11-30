CBSE begins Board Exam 2023 LOC corrections, check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently announced that the board will start the CBSE Board Exams 2023 List Of Correction (LOC) data correction window from today, 30 November and will remain open till 6 December. It is to be noted that the board will not entertain any request to change the subjects or to provide question papers of any other subject than that submitted in LOC at the time of the examination. Complete change of names will not be allowed for any of the classes, and schools can only make corrections in names. A notice about the same was recently released on the board’s official web portal at cbse.gov.in.

This correction window is for schools to correct the application forms of the students studying in classes 10 and 12.

The direct link to the official CBSE List of Correction (LOC) notification is here.

It is to be noted that the board has prepared an online system for the schools to make corrections in data through Pariksha Sangam. Schools are required to login through their allotted user ID and password.

Centralised Admission Master Correction Portal (CAMC) module has been developed by CBSE IT Unit, Headquarter. This Correction module can be used for the correction in data of class 10 and 12. This correction will be done by the school and the same will be sent to the Regional Officer for approval. Once it gets approved, it will then be updated in the school LOC. For more details, schools should refer to the official notification above.

