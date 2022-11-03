The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the online application process for Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2022. The board has invited applications from students of Classes 8 to 10. CBSE is conducting the AGC to focus on the extent to which children are able to apply mathematics in their daily life.

“All schools may encourage their students to participate in Āryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge and avail the opportunity to identify and nurture Mathematical skills and potential of students,” reads the notification. The board also informs that the participation and performance of the students in this challenge may also be acknowledged in the portfolio.

Candidates can register for the Aryabhata Ganit Challenge by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. It is to be noted that schools affiliated with CBSE can apply till 15 November up to 5:30 pm. The AGC will be conducted at two levels, which are level 1 and level 2. Students participating should be aware that no fee will be charged to them for the first stage.

Read the official notice here:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//135_Circular_2022.pdf

For both levels, the test will be of one hour each with objective-type questions. The total score shall be 40 marks and there shall be no negative marking. Level 1 of the AGC competition will be held at the school premises in a pen-paper mode. Level 2 of the same will be conducted at the national level by the board in a computer-based test (CBT) format. Only the top three candidates from each affiliated school (registered in the first stage) will qualify for the AGC level 2.

Level 2 of the AGC competition will be conducted on 15 December 2022. The respective schools will have to register the names of the top three students by paying an online fee of Rs 900. The payment of the fee should be done between 28 November to 10 December 2022. After the completion of the AGC competition, the top 100 students (who have participated from each CBSE region) will be awarded a merit certificate.

For more details, candidates and parents can read the official notice released by CBSE.

