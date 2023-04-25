The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 in the upcoming weeks. According to various media reports, the CBSE Board Results 2023 will be declared between May and June this year.

While the official dates of the results are yet to be released, it is expected that the confirmed dates will be announced by next week. Once the results are announced, students can go to the board’s official website and check their respective results. Students can also check their results through various other mediums including SMS, Digilocker, and some other official applications.

If you’re also waiting for your board results this year, check this space to know all the relevant details about it.

CBSE Board Results 2023: Official websites

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

How to check CBSE Board Results 2023?

1. Visit the CBSE official website at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

2. Check for the link of the result (CBSE Board Results 2023) and click on it.

3. Once the page appears, enter your roll number or registration number and DOB in the specified field.

4. Click on Submit.

5. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check properly for all the details and download a copy of the results for future reference.

Notably, students can also send their credentials to certain mobile numbers to check their results.

CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023

The CBSE Board Exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 began on 14 February and concluded on 21 March and 5 April respectively. With a total of 38,83,710 eligible students this year, 21,86,940 appeared for Class 10 exams while 16,96,770 students sat to take Class 12 exams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.