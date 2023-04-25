CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Expected dates, list of websites and steps to download
The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted from February till April this year.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 in the upcoming weeks. According to various media reports, the CBSE Board Results 2023 will be declared between May and June this year.
While the official dates of the results are yet to be released, it is expected that the confirmed dates will be announced by next week. Once the results are announced, students can go to the board’s official website and check their respective results. Students can also check their results through various other mediums including SMS, Digilocker, and some other official applications.
If you’re also waiting for your board results this year, check this space to know all the relevant details about it.
CBSE Board Results 2023: Official websites
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- results.gov.in
How to check CBSE Board Results 2023?
1. Visit the CBSE official website at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.
2. Check for the link of the result (CBSE Board Results 2023) and click on it.
3. Once the page appears, enter your roll number or registration number and DOB in the specified field.
4. Click on Submit.
5. Your results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Check properly for all the details and download a copy of the results for future reference.
Notably, students can also send their credentials to certain mobile numbers to check their results.
CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023
The CBSE Board Exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 began on 14 February and concluded on 21 March and 5 April respectively. With a total of 38,83,710 eligible students this year, 21,86,940 appeared for Class 10 exams while 16,96,770 students sat to take Class 12 exams.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam answer sheets to be evaluated in 50 days, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said the evaluation of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets will be completed in 50 days. The minister asserted this during a live interaction with teachers.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 expected tomorrow, here's how to check scorecard
More than Over 33 lakh students have been waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board results 2022. Among them, around 21 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Class 10 board exam held in two terms this year and almost 14 lakh candidates have taken the Class 12 board exam
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Exams: Results likely to be out by July end, Board official confirms
Once the result will get published, students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 exams this year can check their marks through the official website of CBSE