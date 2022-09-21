CAT 2022: Registrations to close today, here's how to apply

Registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will end today, 21 September. Candidates who want to appear for the exam may apply on the official web portal at iimcat.ac.in till 5 PM. It is to be noted that any application submitted post the given deadline will not be accepted. Earlier the deadline to apply for the exam was 14 September, which was extended to 21 September. CAT is an exam for admission to different Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT scores are used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs do not play any role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

What is the eligibility criteria?

An aspirant is required to have a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks, or an equivalent CGPA (45 percent for the candidates belonging to ST/SC/PwD categories), from a recognised institute or university. Candidates who at present are in the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent examination and are waiting for their results are also eligible for the exam.

What are the steps to apply for the CAT exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in and then go to “New Registration” tab.

Step 2- Fill in all your details and generate login credentials, including CAT login ID and password.

Step 3- Now re-login by filling in your CAT login credentials and then fill the CAT online application form.

Step 4- Upload all the required documents in specified size and format.

Step 5- Pay your CAT application fee by using a credit/ debit card and net banking details.

Step 6- Print your CAT application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for CAT 2022.

What is the CAT application fee?

An application fee of Rs 2300 is to be paid by General category candidates. Applicants belonging to the reserved categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,150.

It is to be noted that candidates can now choose Imphal (Manipur) as a preferred exam centre while they register themselves for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

