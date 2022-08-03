CAT 2022: Registrations process begins; check direct link, required documents and steps to apply

Candidates appearing for CAT 2022 should possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, with at least 50 percent marks. Students who are in their graduation final year are also eligible to apply for the common admission test

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) from today, 3 August. The CAT online application window was opened from 10 am today.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the common admission test by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Those applying should note that the registration process will end on 14 September at 5 pm.

As per the schedule, the CAT 2022 examination will be conducted on 27 November in a computer-based mode (CBT). The admission test will be conducted in three shifts- morning, afternoon, and evening. The admit card for the same will be available on the official website from 27 October to 27 November.

Find CAT 2022 notification here.

Here’s how to fill out the CAT 2022 registration form:

Step 1: Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Register’ option.

Step 3: Login/register using your correct credentials.

Step 4: Then fill up the CAT application form as required.

Step 5: Upload all necessary scanned documents.

Step 6: Pay the compulsory CAT registration fees online. Then click on submit.

Direct link to register is here.

Below is the set of documents required for CAT 2022:

- Educational certificates such as Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

- Graduation mark sheet (if the candidate has passed)

- Address proof

- Scanned images of passport-size photographs and signature

- Document proving correct date of birth

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- PwD certificate (if applicable)

- Sports certificate (if applicable).

- Registered phone number and email address

Aspirants registering for the exam must pay an application fee of Rs 2,300, while for SC, ST, and OBC category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,150.

Candidates appearing for CAT 2022 should possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, with at least 50 percent marks. Students who are in their graduation final year are also eligible to apply for the common admission test.

