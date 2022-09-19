The CAT exam is an essential requirement for admission to different postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at IIMs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on 21 September at 5 PM. Aspirants who want to appear for the exam can fill up the application by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 will be held in computer-based mode on 27 November for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The IIM CAT 2022 will be held in three sessions, and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. Aspirants will be able to download the admit card from 27 October

The CAT exam is an essential requirement for admission to different postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at IIMs.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The applicant should have a Bachelor’s Degree, with a minimum of 50 percent marks, or an equivalent CGPA (45 percent for ST/SC/PWD categories), from a recognised university or educational institution. Candidates who are currently in the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and are waiting for their results can also apply.

Here is the direct link to the CAT 2022 notification.

What are the steps to apply for the CAT exam?

Go to the official web portal

Go to the link that reads “New Candidate Registration” on the homepage.

If you have not registered earlier, then register yourself on the portal by filling in the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, along with the mobile number.

Once registered, sign in again by filling in the system-generated ID and password.

Enter your details in the CAT Application Form by filling in the correct details like the academic qualification, name, address, and other details.

Upload your scanned documents.

You will be required to pay your CAT application fee.

Submit your CAT application form and take a printout of it

Here is the direct link to register for CAT 2022.

What is the application fee?

An application fee of Rs 2300 needs to be paid by General category candidates. Applicants belonging to the reserved categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,150.

