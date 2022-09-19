CAT 2022: Registration process to conclude on 21 September, check steps to apply
The CAT exam is an essential requirement for admission to different postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at IIMs
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on 21 September at 5 PM. Aspirants who want to appear for the exam can fill up the application by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 will be held in computer-based mode on 27 November for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The IIM CAT 2022 will be held in three sessions, and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. Aspirants will be able to download the admit card from 27 October
The CAT exam is an essential requirement for admission to different postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes at IIMs.
What is the eligibility criteria?
The applicant should have a Bachelor’s Degree, with a minimum of 50 percent marks, or an equivalent CGPA (45 percent for ST/SC/PWD categories), from a recognised university or educational institution. Candidates who are currently in the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and are waiting for their results can also apply.
Here is the direct link to the CAT 2022 notification.
What are the steps to apply for the CAT exam?
- Go to the official web portal
- Go to the link that reads “New Candidate Registration” on the homepage.
- If you have not registered earlier, then register yourself on the portal by filling in the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, along with the mobile number.
- Once registered, sign in again by filling in the system-generated ID and password.
- Enter your details in the CAT Application Form by filling in the correct details like the academic qualification, name, address, and other details.
- Upload your scanned documents.
- You will be required to pay your CAT application fee.
- Submit your CAT application form and take a printout of it
Here is the direct link to register for CAT 2022.
What is the application fee?
An application fee of Rs 2300 needs to be paid by General category candidates. Applicants belonging to the reserved categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,150.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IIT JAM 2023: Application process begins today; check steps to register
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has begun the online application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 examination. Candidates can apply at jam.iitg.ac.in
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Registrations begin for over 5,000 posts; direct link here
State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online registration process for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Apply for the 5,000+ vacancies on sbi.co.in/web/careers
MPPEB PVFT 2022: Application process begins at peb.mp.gov.in, direct link here
The entrance test for Pre Veterinary and Fishery is being conducted to admit candidates for 225 seats this year. The MP PVFT exam 2022 will be held on 29 and 30 October