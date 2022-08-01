CAT 2022: Application process begins from 3 August, check eligibility and others details

The CAT 2022 results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2023. Candidates should note that the CAT 2022 score will be valid only till 31 December 2023

The registration process for appearing in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will begin on 3 August (Wednesday) at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Candidates who are interested can apply for CAT 2022 through the official website at iimcat.ac.in from 10 am onwards.

The last day to register for the common admission test is 14 September, this year. As per the schedule, the IIM will conduct the CAT 2022 on 27 November in three sessions via computer-based mode. The admit cards will be issued by the institutes on 27 October 2022 at 5 pm. The CAT 2022 will be held at centres spread across 150 test cities this year.

“At the time of registration, candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability,” the CAT notification reads.

The CAT 2022 results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2023. Candidates should note that the CAT 2022 score will be valid only till 31 December 2023. The information bulletin and other important details relevant to CAT appearing candidates have been published on the official website.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,150. For other category candidates, the application is Rs 2,300.

For those who are unaware, the CAT 2022 is an entrance exam for students seeking admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. The CAT 2022 scores are also allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions in the country.

