CAT 2022 : Application edit window closes today, check steps here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the edit window for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application today, 26 September at 5 pm. The edit window is currently open on the official website of IIM. Applicants can only change their photo, signature and test city preferences for the CAT 2022 examination. The exam is set to take place on 27 November. The admit cards will be made available to download from 27 October. The CAT 2022 result will be declared tentatively in the second week of January. CAT is conducted for admission into postgraduate management courses in IIMs.

Steps to edit the application form:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of IIM, click on the login button given below the phrase which reads, “Registered Candidate login”.

Now, login by keying in your user ID and password.

Now, make all the necessary changes that you need to make.

Save the edited form, and submit it.

After you are done with the process, download the form, and also take a hardcopy of it for future reference.

Alternatively, you can reach the login page directly by clicking on this link.

Exam pattern:

The question paper will be of objective type, that is MCQ based.

Candidates will be given two hours to solve the question paper.

The exam will be conducted in English language only.

Note:

Candidates are required to maintain a valid and unique email account and a phone number throughout the selection process.

Test centres:

Candidates have been allowed to select any six test centres in order of their preference. The IIM CAT 2022 will be held in 150 cities.

For more information, applicants can visit the IIM CAT website.

