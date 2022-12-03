The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will end the Common Admission Test (CAT) answer key objection process tomorrow, 4 December.

Students who want to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key can do so by filling out the “Objection form” on the IIM CAT official website at iimcat.ac.in till 5 pm.

“Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11:00 am on 1st December 2022, till 5:00 pm on 4th December 2022,” read the notification.

Candidates need to pay an objection fee of Rs 1,200 per question, along with adequate proof. Bank service as well as GST charges will also have to be paid by the candidate.

Applicants should keep in mind that while raising objections against the CAT answer key 2022, they will have to click any one of the following options:

-More than one option is correct.

-None of the options is correct.

-The answer key is incorrect.

Check how to raise an objection against CAT Answer Key 2022:

Step 1: Visit the IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “Candidate login” tab that is on the home page. Then enter the CAT 2022 login credentials.

Step 3: After the new page opens, click on the “Objection Form” section. To proceed further, candidates need to choose the question number, section, and type of objection.

Step 4: Candidates will also have to enter any remarks, if needed, within 500 words.

Step 5: To complete the process, pay the answer key objection fee and click on submit.

Find the direct link to view the response sheet and fill in objections: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/77650/login.html

IIM Bangalore will release the CAT 2022 final answer key and result in the second week of January 2023. About 2.22 lakh applicants appeared for the CAT 2022 exam this year and the overall attendance was approximately 87 per cent.

The Common Admission Test was held on 27 November 2022 in three shifts at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.