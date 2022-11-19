CAT 2022: All you need to know about exam day verification and registration process

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 27 November in three sessions. While the forenoon session will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the afternoon and evening sessions will take place from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, respectively. The duration of the CAT exam is 120 minutes. The exam is being conducted for students seeking admission into different management programmes at Indian Institutes of Management. The test will be held across 150 test cities.

Candidates who are appearing in CAT 2022 will have to go through a frisking process at the exam centre. Once the frisking process has been completed, the candidates need to verify different documents including their CAT admit card with their photograph affixed, original photo identity proof as well as a self-declaration form. Aspirants who do not carry their admit cards, will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the admission test.

Iris scan and other identity registration processes

Once the document verification is over, applicants will be asked to go for the iris and photo registration. The candidate’s iris will first be scanned, and then the photograph would be captured. During iris scan, the candidates may be asked to remove their glasses or contact lenses. Applicants should then sign the attendance sheet as part of the CAT exam day registration process.

Seating arrangement

Aspirants will be required to move to their respective test labs. Once the candidates enter the CAT test lab, they will not be allowed to leave the lab before the test ends, unless there is a medical emergency.

For all updates related to the CAT exam, keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.