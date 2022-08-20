Calicut University second allotment list released at admission.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University issued the second allotment list for Undergraduate Common Admission Process (UGCAP) 2022

The Calicut University’s Directorate of Admissions (DoA) has issued the second allotment list for Undergraduate Common Admission Process (UGCAP) 2022. It was released at 9 pm on 19 August (Friday). Candidates can check the UG Second Allotment result on the official websites at admission.uoc.ac.in. To access the list, candidates will have to enter their application number and password to log in. Following that they will be able to continue with the admission process for undergraduate courses. Students who have secured a seat on the second allotment list for Calicut University have to pay the fee online. The payment link for students will be active till 3 pm on 25 August 2022.

Candidates must keep the necessary documents, including board examination mark sheets, date of birth certificate, identity cards - Aadhaar Card, PAN card, driving license, handy.

Steps how to check the second allotment list Calicut University UGCAP 2022:

Visit the official website of DoA at admission.uoc.ac.in

Search and click on the link available for the second allotment list.

Candidates need to enter their application number, UGCAP card details, and other credentials on the portal

If the candidate is selected, the name will appear on the screen.

Download and save the second allotment list for future use.

Students, belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and OEC categories, will have to pay Rs 115. For others, the fee is Rs 480.

Candidates can check the allotment list by entering the CAPID id and security key.

Here is the Calicut University Second allotment list 2022 direct link

Candidates can also check the official notification released by the University here.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.