CA Inter May 2023 Exams: ICAI releases important notice for inter candidates

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice regarding the ICAI CA Inter exam 2023. Candidates can read the notification by visiting the official website at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notice regarding the ICAI CA Inter May exam 2023. The notice is for those who have applied through the direct entry route for the intermediate course. In the notification, the ICAI has announced relaxation for the students who have registered provisionally till 31 July 2022 through direct entry. Candidates can read the notification by visiting the official website at icai.org. “Relaxation for students registered provisionally till 31st July 2022 in the Intermediate Course through Direct Entry Route for appearing in May 2023 Intermediate Examination,” the notification reads.

ICAI has also informed that this decision has been taken owing to the non-declaration of the final year graduation result.

Registered students have been allowed to submit their graduation proof documents before filling out the examination form for May 2023 Intermediate course. Those who have provisionally registered for Intermediate via direct entry route need to submit their satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination. The candidates should have the minimum marks as provided in the sub-regulation.

Find the official notice here.

The notice also states that every student is required to start their practical training on or before 1 October. They should begin the practical training after completing ICITSS – a course on Information Technology. Only then, they can appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination.

The relaxation will be a one-time measure only in the requirement of Regulation 28F and 28G for the concerned students. Through this, they will overcome the issues faced due to delays in the declaration of results.

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam will next be conducted on November 2022. As per the schedule, ICAI Intermediate exam for Group 1 will be held on 2, 4, 6, and 9 November. While the Group 2 exam will be conducted on 11, 13, 15, and 17 November 2022.

