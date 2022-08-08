The ICAI will release the CA Foundation Result 2022 on 10 August. Once it is released, students can check their results on the official websites on caresults.icai.org and icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation Result 2022 on 10 August. Once it is released, students can check their results on the official websites including caresults.icai.org and icai.org. Taking to social media, Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI informed about the same earlier in the day via a tweet. “CA foundation result will be declared on 10th August,” the tweet read. However, no official notice on the same has been released by the institute yet. The CA Foundation exams were conducted from 24 to 30 June, this year as per the schedule set by the institute. The exam was held for all the registered candidates after CA Inter and Final exams ended. The ICAI released CA Inter Result and CA Final Results in July. The result date for both these papers was also announced by the CCM of ICAI Khandelwal.

Check the tweet here:

CA foundation result will be declared on 10th Aug. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) August 8, 2022

The CA Foundation Result 2022 will be available on a number of official websites that have been shared by ICAI. Like every year, the ICAI will announce the result date and time on the official website. So, students are requested to keep a check on the homepage concerning the same. Students should also note that the CA November Exam application forms will be available on the official website from 10 August 2022 onwards.

The CA Foundation programme is an entry-level course for chartered accountancy. This course is offered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Previously, it was recognised as the Common Proficiency Test (CPT). The CA Foundation course contains four series of papers which are subjective and objective. The four papers include:

Principles and Practice of Accounting.

Business Laws & Business Correspondence as well as Reporting.

Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics.

Business Economics & Business and Commercial Knowledge.

Candidates who are unaware should note that the first two papers are subjective while the other two are objective.

