The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will end the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Project Manager, Project Associate, Project Engineer, and other posts today, 20 October at 6 pm. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of C-DAC. “Candidates who are applying for multiple posts should submit a separate application for each post,” reads the notification. Aspirants must not send printouts of applications or any other documents in hard copy to C-DAC. Interview call letters and other correspondences (if any) will be sent only via email that has been provided by the candidate. Through this recruitment campaign, C-DAC aims to fill up a total of 530 vacancies in the organisation.

Vacancy Details (530 vacancies)

-Project Engineer: 250 posts

-Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead: 200 positions

-Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner: 50 openings

-Project Associate: 30 vacancies

It is to be noted that no application fee is charged by C-DAC for applicants applying to the above posts.

Steps to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of C-DAC.

Step 2: Go to the careers section then click on the link that reads – “C-DAC Invites online applications for various contractual positions at all levels for Centres/locations across India” which is under current job opportunities.

Step 3: Search and click on the application link that is available against the posts.

Step 4: Candidates have to register themselves and log in to apply for the posts.

Step 5: To complete the process, they have to fill up the form and submit it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the C-DAC Recruitment 2022 for future needs.

More details on age limit and relaxation, educational qualification, experience, and selection procedure have been mentioned in the notification.

