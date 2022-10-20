C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 530 Project Engineer, Project Manager posts
C-DAC aims to fill up a total of 530 vacancies. Read the notification for details on the age limit and relaxation, educational qualification, and selection procedure
The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will end the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Project Manager, Project Associate, Project Engineer, and other posts today, 20 October at 6 pm. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of C-DAC. “Candidates who are applying for multiple posts should submit a separate application for each post,” reads the notification. Aspirants must not send printouts of applications or any other documents in hard copy to C-DAC. Interview call letters and other correspondences (if any) will be sent only via email that has been provided by the candidate. Through this recruitment campaign, C-DAC aims to fill up a total of 530 vacancies in the organisation.
Read the official notice here.
Vacancy Details (530 vacancies)
-Project Engineer: 250 posts
-Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead: 200 positions
-Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner: 50 openings
-Project Associate: 30 vacancies
It is to be noted that no application fee is charged by C-DAC for applicants applying to the above posts.
Steps to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2022
Step 1: Go to the official website of C-DAC.
Step 2: Go to the careers section then click on the link that reads – “C-DAC Invites online applications for various contractual positions at all levels for Centres/locations across India” which is under current job opportunities.
Step 3: Search and click on the application link that is available against the posts.
Step 4: Candidates have to register themselves and log in to apply for the posts.
Step 5: To complete the process, they have to fill up the form and submit it.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the C-DAC Recruitment 2022 for future needs.
More details on age limit and relaxation, educational qualification, experience, and selection procedure have been mentioned in the notification.
