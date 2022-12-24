BTEUP 2023: Odd semester exam date sheet released; direct link here

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has issued the date sheet for various exams, including the December 2022 odd semester final exams. Candidates who are going to appear for the BTEUP odd semester exam can check and download the schedule from the official website of BTEUP. “It is to be informed about the above-mentioned that Council’s Odd Semester Examination / Special Back Paper Examination and Multi-Point Credit System Examination, December 2022 is likely to be held in the month of January,” reads the official notification. According to the latest BTEUP timetable, the final exam will begin on 7 January 2023. The BTEUP odd semester exam will be held for most of the courses in a single shift from 9 am to 11:30 am.

In case of any error or information missing in the examination date sheet, students can raise an objection against it. They will have to mail their concerns to Section 4 of the Council Office. Candidates can send their queries to anubhag4bte@gmail.com. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the objections against the date sheet is 31 December 2022.

Find the BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2023 here.

Here’s how to check/download BTEUP Odd Semester Exams Timetable 2023:

Visit BTEUP’s official website.

On the main portal, go to the latest news section and click on the BTEUP date sheet 2023 link.

A PDF file (BTEUP 2023 exam date sheet) will appear on the screen.

Check, download and save the BTEUP 2023 exam timetable.

Keep a hard copy of the exam schedule for examination purposes.

BTEUP offers technical education to students in Uttar Pradesh. The board has over 80 recognised colleges affiliated with it that offer programmes in group A. For more details and related updates, candidates must keep checking the main website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.