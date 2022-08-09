BSF Recruitment 2022: Register for 323 vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF invites male/female candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited young male and female candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Those who are interested can register themselves for the vacancies through the official website of BSF. Candidates applying should note that the registration process will end on 6 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the BSF will fill up a total of 323 posts in the organization. “The posts are combatised and purely temporarily in nature but are likely to become permanent,” the official notice reads. Around 10 percent of vacancies are reserved for the Ex-Servicemen category in the respective Post/Category, the notice added. Aspirants are advised to read the notification completely, before applying for the post.

Find the notice here.

Vacancy Details:

- Head Constable (Ministerial): 312 vacancies. The pay scale for this position is Rs 25,500 to 81,100 (Level-4).

- Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer): 11 posts. The salary for this post is Rs 29,200 to 92,300 (Level-5).

Eligibility Criteria:

The age limit for both posts should be between 18 and 25 years. Candidates applying for both Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) must have completed 10+2 Intermediate exams from any recognised board in India. For the Stenographer vacancies, a shorthand or typing skill test is also required.

Application Fee:

For Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer), the application fee is Rs 100. The application fee must be paid through online mode such as net banking, credit/debit card, UPI, wallet among others. To be noted- fee once paid towards the application will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, skill test, verification of documents, Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

For more details, keep a check on the official website of BSF.

