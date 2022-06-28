BSF Recruitment 2022: Application window closes today, check how to apply

While the aspirants applying for Group B posts are required to pay Rs 200, aspirants applying for Group C posts need to pay Rs 100 as the application fee

The Border Security Force (BSF) will conclude the application process for recruitment to Sub Inspector, Head Constable and Constable vacancies today. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for the vacancies can register themselves online through the BSF online recruitment portal which is rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 281 vacancies in various departments. Among them, 16 are for Sub Inspector Posts, 135 are for Head Constable Posts and 130 are for Constable Posts under different Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of Water Wing.

Direct link to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: For the post of Sub Inspector, the age limit is 22 years to 28 years while for Head Constable and Constable posts, the age limit is 20 years to 25 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the matriculation or class 10th Examination from any recognised board.

The detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria for the vacancies is mentioned in the official notification. Candidates are advised to read them properly before applying for the posts.

Read the official notification here.

Selection Process:

The selection process will be followed by two phases - the first phase includes a written test and the second phase which includes Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade tests and Medical examinations.

Examination Fee:

While the aspirants applying for Group B posts are required to pay Rs 200, aspirants applying for Group C posts need to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Reserved candidates like Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to follow while applying for the BSF Recruitment Drive 2022:

Go to the official site of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on ‘Apply here’ under the section of ‘BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022 (Group B & C)’

Fill up the application form, upload the scanned documents and pay the examination fee.

Submit the form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

