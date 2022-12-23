BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) result 2022 announced; check steps here
BSF plans to fill up a total of 1,312 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The second phase of recruitment will be conducted on 16 January 2023
The Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic) recruitment drive first phase result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website of BSF. “2nd Phase of recruitment i.e., Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Dictation & Paragraph Reading Test [for HC(RO) candidates only] will be conducted w.e.f. 16th Jan 2023 onwards,” reads the notice. The admit cards for the second phase will be issued in the due course of time. The general instructions and schedule or venue of the second phase of recruitment will be updated on the BSF official website shortly.
According to the schedule, the OMR-based written exam was held on 20 November 2022 at different examination centres. BSF plans to fill up a total of 1,312 vacancies through this recruitment drive.
Vacancy Details: (Total – 1,312)
BSF Head Constable (RO): 982 posts
BSF Head Constable (RM): 330 openings
Check how to download BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) result 2022:
- Visit BSF’s official portal
- Search and click on the link that reads – “DECLARATION OF RESULT OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF HC (RM)/(RO) IN BSF COMN SET-UP-2022 HELD ON 20 NOV 2022 (17111)”.
- The BSF Head Constable (RO/RM) results 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Check, download and save the BSF Head Constable result
- Keep a hard copy of the RO/RM result for future reference.
Here’s the direct link to HC (RO) result 2022.
Here’s the direct link to HC (RM) result 2022.
In the second phase of recruitment, all qualified candidates should carry along original documents like a valid photo id proof, educational qualifications, technical qualifications, caste certificate, EWS certificate, three recent passport size photographs, and others.
For more related details, read the notice and keep checking the BSF official website.
