The Bihar School of Education Board (BSEB) has issued the answer key for Bihar Board Simultala Vidyalaya class 6 2022 admission entrance test. Candidates can download the provisional answer key online from the official web portal at biharboardonline.com. Candidates and parents can raise objections if any through the official web portal of BSEB. The objection window will open from 5 January 2023, and the last date to raise an objection is 8 January 2023. The BSEB will not be considering any objection received after the stipulated deadline. The main entrance examination will be held on 22 December 2022.

What are the steps to raise objections against the BSEB Class 6 exam answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Grievance tab.

Step 3: Go to the link – Simultala main entrance exam.

Step 4: Then, go to the objection panel.

Step 5: BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Class 6 answer key will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Raise objections against it to take a printout for future references.

The announcement regarding the release of the answer key and raising objections was made on Twitter:

The announcement regarding the admission list release date has not been made yet. However, it is expected to be released with the final answer key. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the Bihar Board’s official web portal for latest updates.

